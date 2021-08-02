TTD to publish book on Lord Anjaneya’s birthplace Anjanadri

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which had already announced Anjanadri in the Seshachalam ranges of Tirumala as the birth place of Lord Anjaneya, will publish a book declaring Anjanadri Tirumala as Anjaneya Janmabhoomi in a few days, TTD additional executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said. The additional EO informed that a book on puranic evidence of Lord Anjaneya’s birthplace has already been published by Sri Chinna Jeeyarswami Peetham and Mantralayam Peetham and added that the TTD will also release a book on the same soon.

He appealed to experts to come out with more proofs and data if any, in this regard, as the TTD was not keen to engage in any verbal duel in the future on the issue. Stating that the two-day webinar on ‘Anjanadri Tirumala- Birthplace of Anjaneya’ was a grand success, Dharma Reddy said, all participating seers and experts helped TTD with additional inputs which further affirmed Anjanadri Tirumala as Anjaneya Swamy’s birthplace. The additional EO said, the ceremony of the foundation stone laying for Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, inspired the TTD to pursue the cause of Anjanadri in Tirumala and prove that it was the birthplace of Anjaneya. The TTD EO set up a Pundits Parishad who pursued puranic, geographic and archaeological evidence, and strived for months before arriving at the conclusion that Anjanadri was indeed the birthplace of Anjaneya, he added.

Elaborating further, he said that the TTD had already built a temple for Anjaneya temple in 2016 itself where a Bala Anjaneya idol was found hundreds of years ago. The TTD also launched an 18- hour long unprecedented Sundarakanda Parayanam of all 2,800-odd shlokas of this epis o d e in e p i c Va lmi k i Ramayana. He explained that the Astadasha Puranas and Venkatachala Mahatyam have also referred to Anjanadri Tirumala as the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

Extensive research done

The TTD EO set up a Pundits Parishad who pursued puranic, geographic and archaeological evidence, and strived for months before arriving at the conclusion that Anjanadri was indeed the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.