STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to publish book on Lord Anjaneya’s birthplace Anjanadri

Elaborating further, he said that the TTD had already built a temple for Anjaneya temple in 2016 itself where a Bala Anjaneya idol was found hundreds of years ago.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which had already announced Anjanadri in the Seshachalam ranges of Tirumala as the birth place of Lord Anjaneya, will publish a book declaring Anjanadri Tirumala as Anjaneya Janmabhoomi in a few days, TTD additional executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said. The additional EO informed that a book on puranic evidence of Lord Anjaneya’s birthplace has already been published by Sri Chinna Jeeyarswami Peetham and Mantralayam Peetham and added that the TTD will also release a book on the same soon.

He appealed to experts to come out with more proofs and data if any, in this regard, as the TTD was not keen to engage in any verbal duel in the future on the issue. Stating that the two-day webinar on ‘Anjanadri Tirumala- Birthplace of Anjaneya’ was a grand success, Dharma Reddy said, all participating seers and experts helped TTD with additional inputs which further affirmed Anjanadri Tirumala as Anjaneya Swamy’s birthplace. The additional EO said, the ceremony of the foundation stone laying for Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, inspired the TTD to pursue the cause of Anjanadri in Tirumala and prove that it was the birthplace of Anjaneya. The TTD EO set up a Pundits Parishad who pursued puranic, geographic and archaeological evidence, and strived for months before arriving at the conclusion that Anjanadri was indeed the birthplace of Anjaneya, he added.

Elaborating further, he said that the TTD had already built a temple for Anjaneya temple in 2016 itself where a Bala Anjaneya idol was found hundreds of years ago. The TTD also launched an 18- hour long unprecedented Sundarakanda Parayanam of all 2,800-odd shlokas of this epis o d e in e p i c Va lmi k i Ramayana. He explained that the Astadasha Puranas and Venkatachala Mahatyam have also referred to Anjanadri Tirumala as the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

Extensive research done

The TTD EO set up a Pundits Parishad who pursued puranic, geographic and archaeological evidence, and strived for months before arriving at the conclusion that Anjanadri was indeed the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD Lord Anjaneya Anjanadri
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp