YSRC's Kakani Govardhan Reddy accuses Telangana leaders, Naidu of using water issue for political gains

YSRC Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy has accused the Telangana government and leaders of creating controversy over sharing of water for their political gains. 

Published: 02nd August 2021 09:10 AM

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy has accused the Telangana government and leaders of creating controversy over sharing of water for their political gains. “Opposition Leader and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders have been toeing the line of the Telangana government when it comes to river water sharing issues. The Opposition is slinging mud at the government over issuance of gazette notification on Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards,” he alleged.

He praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing to the Centre on the misuse of water by Telangana under the pretext of power generation. At the same time, Govardhan Reddy lambasted the TDP chief for allegedly instigating and dividing people region-wise on water issues through his legislators.  

“While former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had put his efforts for increasing the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs, the successive governments and Chandrababu Naidu neglected the issue, affecting the interests of the farming community in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts,’’ Govardhan Reddy alleged. He ridiculed senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for his statement that the issue can be resolved through negotiations between Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana, while reminding him that the instigating speeches of Telangana leaders left no room for such discussions. 

Advising the opposition to cooperate with Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve the water issues for the benefit of farmers, he warned that the TDP would face the wrath of the people if they politicise the sensitive issue.
The senior YSR Congress said the barrage works on Penna River at Sangam and Nellore are nearing completion and Somasila - Kandaleru flood-flow canal has been widened to carry 25,000 cusecs of water after the YSRC came to power. 

