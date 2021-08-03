All YSR Village Clinics in Andhra Pradesh to be ready by December, CM Jagan tells health department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the health department to establish all YSR Village Clinics in the State by December and have them video-linked to nearby PHC besides mapping public health details of the particular village.Reviewing the progress of village clinics, family doctor concept and Nadu-Nedu works in the health department on Monday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to pay special attention to the Nadu-Nedu works in hospitals.

Besides linking village clinics with PHCs through video conferences, he also stressed the need for linking village clinics with laboratories. “Health records of the villagers should be available in the respective village clinics through Arogyasri cards. Using QR code on them, those details can be viewed. Previous details of medical and health of the cardholder should also be updated in the Arogyasri cards and the entire process should be completed on time,” the Chief Minister said.

He was of the opinion that these details accessed by the doctors visiting the village under ‘Family Doctor’ concept from time to time will be very useful while diagnosing and treating the cardholder. The officials briefed the Chief Minister that MLHPs who have completed B Sc nursing and CPCH courses will be appointed in village Clinics along with an ANM.

The Chief Minister said Asha workers also should report to village clinics. They explained that village clinics will be offering 12 basic medical services and 14 types of basic diagnostic tests, and 64 types of medicines will be stored at the clinic. Further, 67 types of basic medical equipment will be available in these clinics, besides telemedicine services.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the works under Nadu-Nedu in hospitals on time and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard. The officials explained the progress of medical colleges of Paderu, Vizianagaram, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam. They said public interest litigations filed on the lands of Anakapalli and Nandyal medical colleges hindered works there.

Meanwhile, contractors were preparing ground for commencing work of medical college buildings in Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda and Adoni.

The Chief Minister emphasised that government hospitals should be on par with corporate hospitals so that people’s first preference should be government hospitals for treatment. He instructed them to prepare an SOP defining ownership policies and directed them to focus on maintenance of hospitals and prepare an SOP for the same, too. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, State Covid Command Control Chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary (Covid management) M Ravi Chandra, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and others were present.