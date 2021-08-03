Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,500 new Covid-19 cases from 59K tests 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State recorded 1,546 Covid-19 infections from more than 59,000 samples tested in the 24 hours preceding 9 am on Monday. The test positivity rate was 2.6 per cent, and the new infections took the overall cases beyond 19.70 lakh. The State has so far tested 2.47 crore samples. According to a State Command Control Room bulletin, East Godavari topped the chart of fresh infections by logging 416 new cases, marginally higher than Sunday’s tally, taking its overall cases past 2.78 lakh. This is the highest among all the 13 districts of the State.

Chittoor and Prakasam are the two other districts with more than 200 cases, while seven districts reported less than 100 cases. Vizianagaram reported the least number of fresh cases, seven. Apart from East Godavari, Prakasam is the only other district which has reported more cases than on Sunday, taking its overall tally past 1.30 lakh.As many as 1,968 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries past 19.36 lakh with a gross recovery rate of 98.2 per cent. Active cases have dipped to 20,582.

East Godavari district currently has 3,600 patients under treatment. Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases, with the lowest of 175 in Vizianagaram.Another 15 patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 13,410 with an overall mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Chittoor accounted for five deaths, followed by three each in Krishna and Prakasam, two in East Godavari and one each in Guntur and Srikakulam. Seven districts — Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari — did not report a single death.