Normal or above-normal rains predicted for August, September in Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall in the State during the second half (August to September) of the 2021 southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal and above normal of Long Period Average (LPA).

Published: 03rd August 2021

Staff of a rice distribution vehicle helping an auto carrying oxygen cylinders, which stuck in the rain in Vijayawada (Photo | P Ravindra Babu,EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Rainfall in the State during the second half (August to September) of the 2021 southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal and above normal of Long Period Average (LPA).The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a press release, said rainfall for August is most likely to be  normal to above normal of Long Period Average (LPA). Rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September) of the southwest monsoon is most likely to be normal (95 to 105 % of Long Period Average) with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal.

The latest global model forecasts indicate that the prevailing neutral ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, sea surface temperatures over central and east equatorial Pacific Ocean are showing cooling tendency and there is an increased possibility of re-emergence of the La Nina condition by the end of the monsoon season or thereafter. Prevailing negative IOD (The Indian Ocean Dipole) conditions over the Indian Ocean are likely to continue during the remaining part of the monsoon season.

As the changes in the sea surface temperature (SST) conditions over the Pacific and the Indian Oceans are known to influence the Indian monsoon, the IMD is carefully monitoring the evolution of sea surface conditions over these ocean basins. IMD officials said mainly westerly/south westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh. The forecast for next four days is light rain at one or two places in the coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts. 

