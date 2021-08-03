STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRCP MLA refutes TDP charges on mining

Speaking to the media on Monday, the MLA said TDP leaders are staging a drama to irk and defame the State government.

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Refuting the Opposition TDP’s allegations that fake documents of survey number 143 of Loya village were forged during the term of former Chief Minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said the survey number was in existence for a long time, and it has been on lease since 1994.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the MLA said TDP leaders are staging a drama to irk and defame the State government. The Mining Department leased the land under the survey number to a person in 1993. That there is evidence of Survey No. 143’s existence, and that it has been mentioned in records compiled in 1943-44, he pointed out. 

He said mining has been going on in Kondapalli region for 45 years and there was no truth in the allegations that 143 survey number was created during the YSR regime. He said lease documents were renewed in 2005, and even Vijaya Krishnan Survey had also stated that the total of 1,252 acres tallied only after including Survey No.143. 

Furthermore, he said, during the TDP regime, officials raised objections on mining queries in Kondapalli and to resolve the issues, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao had approached the then revenue minister KE Krishnamurthy and got a stay order. The same Devineni Uma is levelling allegations that the land is not revenue land, but belongs to the forest, and mining activity there is illegal, although it has been taking place for 50 years. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp