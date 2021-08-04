STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid caseload at 20,170 after Andhra Pradesh sees over 1,500 new infections

The lesser infections in East Godavari and Kadapa districts helped the State in reporting a lower number of new cases.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:47 AM

With the spike in cases, the active cases in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Krishna and Kurnool have increased, compared to the previous day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,546 samples out of the over 69,000 tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am, Tuesday, tested Covid-19 positive, taking the cumulative total number of infections in Andhra Pradesh over 19.71 lakh. Incidentally, Monday’s single- day tally of fresh Covid-19 cases was also 1,546, out of the more than 59,000 samples tested. Chittoor, with 284 fresh cases, reported the highest singleday spike, even as East Godavari district, which had been posting more than 350 new patients, recorded just 83 new cases on Tuesday. Krishna followed Chittoor with 259 cases, while seven districts reported less than 100 new cases.

A State Command Control Room bulletin said Kadapa, with 14 new cases, logged the least number of fresh infections during the past 24-hour reporting period. The lesser infections in East Godavari and Kadapa districts helped the State in reporting a lower number of new cases. The overall infections in West Godavari, meanwhile, shot past the 1.70 lakh-mark. Cured patients continued to outnumber the daily tally, with 1,940 people recuperating from Covid-19. So far, 19.37 patients in the State have been cured of the disease. The caseload came down to 20,170 with East Godavari having the highest of 3,348 active cases. Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 177 in Vizianagaram.

With the spike in cases, the active cases in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Krishna and Kurnool have increased, compared to the previous day. The Control Room announced 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall deaths to 13,428. Chittoor reported four fatalities followed by three in Krishna, two each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore, and one each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Kadapa, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts did not report a single death.

