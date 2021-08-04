Andhra Pradesh tourism website made extra investor-friendly 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The official tourism department website has added a separate icon in the investment opportunities section to propel investment in the tourism sector and enable a conducive business environment. Apart from uploading an investor-friendly policy on its website, the tourism department has also uploaded investment brochures of vacant land sites for resorts and operation and maintenance projects.

The website -- aptourism.gov.in -- also has a separate icon displaying Ease of doing Business to facilitate the investors to Single Desk Portal of the Department of Industries. The SDP assists investors in obtaining the requisite clearances/approvals to establish and operate the proposed enterprise.

Special Chief Secretary (tourism) Dr Rajat Bhargava, who is also one of the Task Force members of National Digital Mission on Tuesday, briefed about various digital activities and social media related aspects that were being followed in the State, at the first meeting of the Task Force.

He said, single desk entrepreneurs registration has five simple steps with personal details, contact details, industry details, document upload, and declaration. A tourism trade registration certificate is generated automatically within 48 hours which will facilitate the entrepreneur to avail the incentives.

Other Initiatives by department

Short video films on tourism destinations to promote Andhra Pradesh as a preferred tourist destination

Kab Milenge Hum - A three-minute Television Commercial (TVC) on temples, heritage tourism to adventure, eco-tourism

The dept is promoting tourism destinations and various themes through Kiosks, a digital medium of promotion

Let’s Vizag - one month summer campaign - the campaign was organised for a month to promote the

steel city