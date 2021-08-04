Krishna river dispute: CJI recuses himself from Andhra Pradesh's plea after state refuses mediation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday recused from hearing the water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after Andhra opposed the CJI’s proposal for mediation in the matter. The plea by the State of AP against Telangana pertains to the sharing of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.During the hearing on Wednesday, counsel for AP said that the matter requires adjudication (by court). At this, the bench said: “We cannot force you if you don’t want mediation. Let the matter be listed before another bench.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the States have no objection to the CJI hearing the matter, but CJI Ramana declined. “No. How can I hear it? List it before another bench,” he maintained.During the previous hearing, the CJI had said that while he cannot hear the case on legal issues, he was willing to facilitate mediation between the two States. “I am from both States. I am not interested in hearing legal issues, but can help if parties agree to mediation,” he had said.

AP has alleged that Telangana has been denying them their legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. The plea stated that the Srisailam Dam project’s water quantity has seriously depleted on account of use of water for generation of power by Telangana. The AP government requested Telanagana to stop the same, but it was not complied with.

“This has caused immense hardship for people of the State of AP as the availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in the Srisailam Dam project, as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project,” the petition stated.The actions of the Telangana government are unconstitutional and in violation of the right to life of people of AP, it was contended.