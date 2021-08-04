STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Natural resources being exploited: HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday observed that the natural resources are being exploited by illegal mining organisers because of the negligence of the officials concerned. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday observed that the natural resources are being exploited by illegal mining organisers because of the negligence of the officials concerned.The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya said the inaction of the officials is clearly evident with those involved in illegal mining laying a road by filling a main canal. This kind of activity cannot take place in a night, the bench said and added that the court would not be silent on such issues.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Maganti Dharma Rao from Paritala village in Krishna village against the illegal mining going on in the village. The petitioner’s counsel Ananta Venkata Durga Rao said that mining was going on in the village without any permission.The bench said that there would be swift measures with respect to the illegal mining activity and asked the court registry to club the PIL with another one, which was filed by former MLC YGV Krishna Reddy against the illegal mining at the Kondapalli forest reserve area, which will be heard on August 6.

In another case, the High Court served notices on principal secretary (home), Director General of Police and Jaggaiahpeta MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu in a petition challenging the withdrawal of 10 criminal cases registered against the MLA. The government had recently issued orders withdrawing the cases registered against the MLA and the same was challenged by a petitioner, B Ramakrishna of Tulluru in Krishna district.

