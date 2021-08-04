Vivekananda murder case: CBI arrests 'missing' YSRC activist Sunil in Goa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, reportedly arrested a YSRC activist from Sunil Kumar Yadav in Goa on Monday night. Sunil Kumar was produced before a court in Goa and was shifted to Kadapa on a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant. He is likely to be produced before a court in Kadapa on Wednesday.

The CBI officials have earlier questioned Sunil Kumar on his links with Vivekananda Reddy. Soon after Rangaiah, the watchman of Vivekananda’s house, recorded his statement in the Magistrate court, the CBI intensified its investigation and started questioning several suspects again.

Sunil had recently filed a petition in the High Court stating that the CBI was using third degree on him and harassing his family members. He sought orders from the court directing the CBI not to arrest him. Meanwhile, Sunil went missing’ from his Pulivendula residence few days ago and the CBI had launched a search for him in Pulivendula and Anantapur. He was finally nabbed in Goa.