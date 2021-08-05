120 homeless vaccinated in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : A voluntary organisation on Wednesday took up an initiative to administer anti-Covid vaccines to the destitute living on the banks of the Godavari in the city. Godavari Parirakshna Samithi set up a camp at Gowthami Jeevakarunyya Sangam near Markendeswara Swamy temple where 120 destitute persons turned up.

Samithi president TK Visweswara Reddy said first vaccine doses were administered to the poor in accordance with the Covid protocols. “At first, they were reluctant. Their second dose is due in October.”