Andhra Pradesh clocks 2,442 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths  

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari and Chittoor on Wednesday contributed over 900 Covid-19 infections, the most, to Andhra Pradesh’s daily tally of 2,442 positives, which emerged from 85,000 samples tested in a 24-hour period. While the total positives have crossed 19.73 lakh, recoveries rose by 2,412 to 19.40 lakh. Meanwhile, the death of 16 more patients took the overall official Covid-19 toll to 13,444.

East Godavari, where there was a surge of 477 new infections. registered a sharp spike of 83 cases since Tuesday. Chittoor reported 433 new infections from 284 on Tuesday. While Krishna district recorded over 300 infections, five others logged less than 100 new positives with the lowest of 23 in Vizian agaram.

The sharp spike in cases in the 24 hours span was attributed to 10 districts reporting more number of cases than in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 a.m. The active caseload stood at 20,184 out of which 3,390 were from East Godavari.

Chittoor reported the highest of five fatalities followed by two each in Anantapur, Krishna and Nellore and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts.