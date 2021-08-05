STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh clocks 2,442 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths  

East Godavari, where there was a surge of 477 new infections. registered a sharp spike of 83 cases since Tuesday.  

Published: 05th August 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati

Covid Testing (File photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari and Chittoor on Wednesday contributed over 900 Covid-19 infections, the most, to Andhra Pradesh’s daily tally of 2,442 positives, which emerged from 85,000 samples tested in a 24-hour period. While the total positives have crossed 19.73 lakh, recoveries rose by 2,412 to 19.40 lakh. Meanwhile, the death of 16 more patients took the overall official Covid-19 toll to 13,444.

East Godavari, where there was a surge of 477 new infections. registered a sharp spike of 83 cases since Tuesday. Chittoor reported 433 new infections from 284 on Tuesday. While Krishna district recorded over 300 infections, five others logged less than 100 new positives with the lowest of 23 in Vizian agaram.

The sharp spike in cases in the 24 hours span was attributed to 10 districts reporting more number of cases than in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 a.m. The active caseload stood at 20,184 out of which 3,390 were from East Godavari. 

Chittoor reported the highest of five fatalities followed by two each in Anantapur, Krishna and Nellore and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor East Godavari Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp