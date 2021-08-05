STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMRB 10th emergency meeting on August 9

A letter has been written to all the members on Wednesday requesting them to attend the meeting with necessary documents.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari River

Godavari River (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) has proposed to hold the 10th (emergency) board meeting on August 9 to discuss various issues related to the gazette issued, notifying its jurisdiction. A letter has been written to all the members on Wednesday requesting them to attend the meeting with necessary documents.

GRMB member secretary BP Pandey listed various clauses from the gazette notification for discussion. It may be noted that the notification dated July 15 mentioned that the board shall approve and put in place an organisational structure within 30 days from the date of publication and shall endeavour to appoint officers in all categories of posts. Hence, the same has been mentioned as an agenda point for the meeting in addition to discussions on sanctioned posts in all the projects that would go under the board’s jurisdiction from the date the notification comes into effect on October 14.

The board will also discuss on how to have the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assist it in the day-to-day management, how to enable smooth transition of employees and posts, how to go about the unapproved projects, deposit of seed money of `200 crore by each state and other assistance needed from the states.

The Telangana authorities skipped the first coordination committee meetings of GRMB and KRMB, requesting that the full board meetings be held prior to discussing the implementation of the notifications as it had some objections to certain clauses in the gazette notification. 

Godavari River
India Matters
