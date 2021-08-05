Guv’s secy defends SEC posting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Secretary to the Governor informed the AP High Court that the appointment of former IAS officer Neelam Sawhney as the State Election Commissioner was made taking into consideration her vast experience as a bureaucrat.

The Secretary to the Governor informed this to the High Court in a petition filed by an advocate from Vizianagaram district, R Maheswara Rao, challenging the appointment of Neelam Sawhney as the SEC. Senior counsel B V Mohan Reddy, on behalf of the Secretary to the Governor, said the appointment of Sawhney was made after considering her 25 years of experience.The matter was posted for hearing on August 9.

HIGH COURT GRANTS BAIL TO DEVINENI UMA

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who was arrested by the G Konduru police of Krishna district under SC/ST Atrocities Act after his visit to a mining area in Kondapalli led to clashes between the YSRC and TDP cadre recently. Justice K Lalitha of the High Court, who heard the bail petition, granted bail to the TDP leader.