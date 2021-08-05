Infant goes missing from bus station in Tirumala's Alipiri

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA : Two days after a four-month-old infant was kidnapped from Alipiri bus station, police are searching for a woman who is suspected to have abducted the boy.

According to Alipiri police, one Vadde Gangulamma bathed her son near the common bathroom complex in Alipiri link bus station around 5.30 pm on August 2.

Later, Gangulamma also took a bath and asked a woman (identified as Asha), who also used the complex, to keep watch on her son. When Gangulamma returned after a few minutes, both the woman and the child were missing. Gangulamma lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday.