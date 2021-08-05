KRMB team’s visit to RLIS site deferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to postpone its scheduled visit to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) site on Thursday. The decision comes after the AP government petitioned the National Green Tribunal (NGT), objecting to the presence of a Central Water Commission (CWC) official, who hails from Telangana, in the KRMB inspection team.

‘Illegal drawal of water by TS affected AP interests’

During the previous hearing, the CJI said he was willing to facilitate mediation between the two States. “I am from both States. I am not interested in hearing legal issues but can help if parties agree to mediation,” he said.AP has alleged that Telangana has been denying them their legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. The plea stated that the quantity of water has seriously depleted in Srisailam Dam on account of use of water for power generation by Telangana. The AP government requested Telangana to stop the drawal of water from Srisailam reservoir for power generation, but it was not conceded by the neighbouring State.

“This has caused immense hardship to people of AP as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam as well as other projects such as Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala,” the petition stated. The actions of the Telangana government are unconstitutional and in violation of right to life of people of AP, it contended.