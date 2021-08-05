TTD EO moots separate menu on all days

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Devotees coming for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy from across the world should be served with more tastier and hygienic food, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. He wanted the officials to prepare a different menu on each day for the visiting devotees.

Reviewing Annaprasadam Trust activities along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, the EO said the TTD is now receiving almost 14 varieties of vegetables in the form of donations from various people. “We can plan a different menu each day and serve it to pilgrims,’’ the EO maintained.

He also instructed the officials to chalk out plans to increase the number of people contributing for a day’s breakfast or a meal by giving wide publicity to Annaprasadam. The EO directed the officials to set up mini -hotels at all the Rest Houses in Tirumala.