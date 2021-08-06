2 food parks in East Godavari Agency soon: Collector 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two food parks will be set up in Rampachodavaram Agency area, East Godavari Collector C Hari Kiran said. A plan in this regard would be submitted to the State government soon.

Reviewing the various developmental activities with Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials, Kiran directed them to use the funds released by the Centre for development of left wing extremism-affected areas and provide employment local tribal youth. He asked the officials to work together as a unit to deliver quality services to the adivasis.

The Collector said the medical and health department must prepare a fool-proof monsoon action plan to control seasonal diseases. He stressed the officials to gear up to face any eventuality in the wake of possible third Covid-19 wave.

He said the number of Covid-19 positive cases as on August 4 in the Agency are 8,968. Of these, 159 are active cases and total 230 patients have died of the virus in ITDA purview.