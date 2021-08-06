Create awareness about breastfeeding: W&CD dept

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Breastfeeding provides all required nutrients to an infant and protects him/her from several infections by boosting up their immunity, Women and Child Welfare department director Kritika Shukla said.

She inaugurated a Wash complex with 10 washroom blocks with a running water facility at Balika Sadanam here on Thursday. She also distributed play materials to the children. The ITC is supporting the Wash complex and the materials worth Rs 12.5 lakh under CSR.

She inaugurated awareness posters on breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week. This year’s theme is Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility and as a part of it, mothers should be educated on about breastfeeding, she said.