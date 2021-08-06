Girijan Corporation gets national awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Pushpa Srivani on Thursday informed that the Andhra Pradesh Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has achieved top rank at the national level in different categories including Van Dhan Yojana, providing minimum support price to forest products and marketing of organic and natural food products. In a statement issued, Srivani said that the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (Trifed) will present the awards.

Apart from standing top in the above categories, the GCC stood second at the national level for procuring Rs 4.50 crore worth small scale forest products with the Central funds and in the third position for procuring small scale forest products with Rs 9.76 crore funds of both the Centre and State government, she said.

The GCC will also get another national award for utilising funds to the tune of Rs 12.86 crore in 2020-21.

Stating that the GCC did business to the tune of Rs 450.68 crore in 2020-21 despite the adverse conditions following the outbreak of Covid, she congratulated the officials and staff for the achievement.