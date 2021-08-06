STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

KRMB board meeting on August 9

It will discuss issues related to gazette notification and water sharing between AP and TS 

Published: 06th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has proposed to schedule the full board meeting on Monday to discuss various issues related to the implementation of the gazette notification and water sharing between both the Telugu States. 
It remains to be seen if the meetings would be held as proposed as Telangana authorities, who have already given the recent coordination committee a miss, informed GRMB on Thursday that it “is not possible” for them to attend the 10th (emergency) board meeting.

According to information, the KRMB has written to both the States proposing to hold the meeting on the same day as proposed by the GRMB. However, Telangana engineer-in-chief (general) C Muralidhar wrote to the chairman of the Godavari board that cases in the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal were listed for hearing on the same date and hence it would not be possible for them to attend the board meeting. “Further, the next date may be fixed in coordination with the special chief secretary at the earliest possible,” Muralidhar added.

It may be recalled that Telangana had earlier refrained from attending the three-member committee meeting proposed by the KRMB last month and instead sought a full board meeting to discuss the water sharing. Seeking a full Godavari board meeting, Telangana had not participated in the first coordination committee meeting held on August 3 by both the boards for discussing the action plan for the implementation of the gazette notification.

The Telangana ENC has also written to the chairman of the KRMB on Thursday registering a protest against AP’s objection to the presence of a Central Water Commission (CWC) officer, Devendra Rao, in the inspection team to visit Rayalaseema lift scheme (RLS). Muralidhar termed the objection “unfortunate and unethical” and noted that the report will not be based on a single person’s views as it is not a single-man committee. 

“Hence, the credibility of the team can’t be questioned. Further, it is to inform that when such a committee went to inspect Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, and when Kalwakurthy pump house was formed, Telangana did not object to MK Srinivas, CE of Krishna Godavari Basin Organisation, CWC, being a member of the committee. Attributing intentions to a CWC officer by AP is unfortunate and unethical. The objection on above grounds is strongly protested which in fact seems to be a delaying tactic to postpone the NGT proceedings,” he said in his letter. 

It may be recalled that the AP government filed a memo in the NGT objecting to the presence of an official hailing from Telangana in the inspection team. It argued that presence of the official was not in consonant with the notification issued by the Centre, an argument which the NGT considered and asked the KRMB of its views. The board said it was ready to conduct inspection without members from the Telugu-speaking states. 

While the Telangana ENC requested the KRMB to conduct the inspection as planned as the NGT is set to hear the matter on August 9, a board official told TNIE a call on when to visit the RLS project site in Kurnool is yet to be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB Godavari River Management Board
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp