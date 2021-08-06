STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land ownership cards in 100 villages on Aug 15

The officials informed the Cabinet sub-committee that preparations are on to issue land ownership certificates in 1,000 villages by October 2. 

Published: 06th August 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is all set to issue land ownership cards under the comprehensive land resurvey ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha’ to the eligible in 100 villages on August 15. The officials informed the Cabinet sub-committee that preparations are on to issue land ownership certificates in 1,000 villages by October 2. 

The Cabinet Sub-committee members, including Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, met under the chairmanship of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday discussed with the officials the measures for purification of revenue records, progress of the land resurvey and issuance of the cards to landowners.

Informing that survey being taken up in a village each under 51 revenue mandals through drones, rovers and core sub-stations, the officials said that apart from the rural areas, the survey was commenced on a pilot basis in urban areas in Tadepalligudem.

When the officials brought to the notice of the Cabinet sub-committee that they require at least 51 drones to complete the resurvey on time, whereas the Survey of India allocated only six drones in view of the implementation of Svamitva scheme across India, Peddireddy suggested the officials to consider the option of procuring the required drones through the drone corporation functioning under the State government.

Asserting that the State government is taking the comprehensive survey and purification of land records as prestigious, Krishna Das and Botcha wanted the officials to complete the task in time by coordinating with all the government departments.

Principal Advisor to Government Ajeya Kallam, CCLA Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Usha Rani were present. 

