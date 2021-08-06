STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Partial lockdown imposed in Nellore 

Cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship in city limits to remain shut from 6 pm to 6 am

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  After a rise in new Covid-19 positive cases and Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the city limits, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has reimposed partial lockdown in their jurisdiction. 
The civic body has announced that public movement and trading activity is prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am daily until further orders. 

Cinema theatres, malls, and places of worship will be closed after 6 pm. Trading activity at the ACSR vegetable market will remain open after 6 pm, but under strict Covid-19 safety protocol. Health staff in ward secretariats have been instructed to monitor new Covid-19 positive cases in their area and inform  the updates the higher authorities.     

NMC commissioner K Dinesh Kumar held a meeting with traders and sought their support in imposing the partial lockdown to contain Covid-19 spread. Addressing mediapersons, he informed that the NMC has been taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus, amid indications of a possible third Covid-19 wave. 

“Testing, tracing and vaccination have been conducted in the NMC limits. Some people haven’t been following Covid-19 guidelines of wearing face masks, using sanitisers regularly, and maintaining social distance in public places. This is leading to a rise in positivity rate in the city.  I thank the traders for voluntarily coming forward to shut their shops after 6 pm,” Kumar said. 

Informing that Delta plus variant is spreading rapidly, he said  bringing down the positivity rate is the only way to prevent the possible third wave.  Meanwhile, based on the rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases, partial lockdown was announced in 10 mandals under Atmakur revenue division from Thursday. Restrictions are continuing in Kavali town from 6 pm to 6 am from July 23, Kumar said. 
 

