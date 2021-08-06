State logs 2,145 Covid cases in 24 hrs, one fifth from EG   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 2,145 new Covid cases from more than 82,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent, taking the overall infections past 19.76 lakh. The fresh cases were higher than the recoveries, leading to a spike in active cases. The total number of samples tested in the State have crossed 2.49 crore.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 428 new infections followed by 369 in Chittoor and 304 in Nellore. All the other districts reported less than 300 new infections while five districts reported less than 100 cases with the lowest of 28 in Vizianagaram.

The overall infections in East Godavari district went past 2.79 lakh, the highest among the 13 districts. Another 2,003 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 19.42 lakh. The caseload marginally increased and touched 20,302 as against Wednesday’s 20,184. East Godavari district has the highest of 3,334 active cases while six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 180 in Vizianagaram. Eight districts have reported an increase in active cases when compared to Wednesday.

The fatalities reported in the 24 hours span were also higher when compared to the previous 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. A total of 24 persons succumbed to the virus as against 16 on Wednesday, taking the overall deaths to 13,468. Prakasam reported the highest of five fatalities followed by four each in Chittoor and Krishna, three each in Kadapa and West Godavari, two in East Godavari and one each in Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

Covid tracker

2,49,46,265 samples tested

19,76,141 Total cases

19,42,371 Total recoveries

13,468 Total deaths