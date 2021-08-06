Yanamala accuses govt of targeting innocent officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of targeting innocent officers and employees and the State Cabinet of hiding facts about corruption and financial lapses from Central institutions, TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the government explain to the public why it did not inform the Assembly, CAG and the Union Finance Ministry about the expenditure and other financial matters.

All sections of people and the TDP are condemning the punishments of the officers. The ruling party was just escaping from its responsibility in the financial irregularities, he alleged. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the TDP leader expressed surprise as to why the State government was scared of disclosing facts if it really spent the public funds for the welfare and development of the AP people properly.

“The YSRC ministers should realise that they are just trustees for the government funds, but not owners. It is condemnable that the AP government had not ensured transparency in expenditure, thus pushing the whole State into a deep crisis,” he observed.

Yanamala claimed that the YSRC government did not spend more funds than the previous TDP government on the welfare front. The TDP gave fee reimbursement to 16 lakh students, but the YSRC reduced it to just 11 lakh. Chandranna Beema was also reduced from 2.47 crore beneficiaries to 67 lakh now, he argued.