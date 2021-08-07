1st flood warning issued at Prakasam barrage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR : The first flood warning was issued at Prakasam barrage, where by afternoon flood discharge level reached 4.5 lakh cusecs. Several colonies in downstream area of the barrage were inundated.At 6 pm, the flood outflow at the barrage including those released through canals was 4.57 lakh cusecs. All the 70 gates of the barrage were lifted to let out the surplus water.

As the flood water entered many houses, people in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Tarakarama Nagar, Ranigari Thota and other areas, people were seen moving their household articles to higher places. While some moved out to relief camps set up at IGMC stadium and two other places in the city, several others refused to move out. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials were seen trying to convince the people in those flooded colonies to move out.

Meanwhile, Krishna district administration has moved out people from Lanka villages downstream of Praksam barrage and is closely monitoring the situation along the river course. Similar measures were initiated in Guntur district. People were asked not to cross the river and canals.