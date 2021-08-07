ACB inspects temple offices

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following allegations of scams in the functioning of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy at Srisailam, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at the temple’s administration building, records rooms, ticket counters, computer server room and the account section on Friday.

As part of the inspection, the officials seized some documents for further perusal of the allegations. ACB DSP Shivanarayana Swamy, who led the ACB team, said they have looking into the alleged scams including the siphoning off of Rs 2.12 crore by the temple staff.