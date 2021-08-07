STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Nirmala’s visit, Ukku leaders, workers arrested at Vizag airport

Earlier, the committee members decided to meet Sitharaman at the airport to submit a memorandum. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Vizag airport on Friday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders and steel plant workers were arrested at Visakhapatnam airport on Friday ahead of the arrival of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.Earlier, the committee members decided to meet Sitharaman at the airport to submit a memorandum. 

The police house arrested several union leaders to thwart their attempts to meet the FM. The leaders and workers who managed to reach the airport were also arrested.Sitharaman was accorded a warm welcome by BJP leaders on her arrival, and was escorted by a large contingent of police personnel from the airport to the port guest house.Meanwhile, the police shifted the arrested leaders to Pendurthi police station. 

Speaking to the media, president of the recognised steel plant union J Ayodhyaram said the workers and leaders were illegally arrested for wanting to meet the finance minister to request her not to privatise the steel plant. “Even with the arrests the government cannot stop the agitation as thousands more will join it. The government has no right to sell the PSU, which is a public asset.” 

CPM city secretary B Ganga Rao alleged Nirmala Sitaraman has no right to visit Visakhapatnam as her visit is aimed at privatising all PSUs in the city. He added  they will not allow any bidder to enter Visakhapatnam to buy the steel plant.Meanwhile, BJP state president Somu Veeraju on Friday said the Centre is spending `1300 crore on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. 

He said the plant is incurring losses and it is not their policy to privatise. “The privatisation was welcomed by state leaders long ago and they never opposed the privatisation of sugar mills, spinning units and dairies in the State.”The saffron party leader said the Central government will protect the interests of the steel employees. He added a delegation of BJP leaders met the steel minister and brought to his notice the problems of steel plant oustees.

Several put under house arrest

The police house arrested several union leaders to thwart their attempts to meet the FM. The leaders and workers who managed to reach the airport were also arrested, who were shifted to Pendurthi police station

TAGS
Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee steel plant workers arrest Nirmala Sitharaman
