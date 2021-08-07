Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for abusing, kicking woman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An auto driver attacked a woman for asking to repay a loan. This incident occurred at Ramachandrapuram in Mangalagiri mandal on Friday.According to the Mangalagiri rural police, victim Govardhini is a resident of Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada. She lent Rs 3 lakh to a construction worker Gopikrishna, a resident of Tadepalli. On Friday, when she came to know that Gopikrishna is at Ramachandrapuram, she arrived at the place and demanded that he pay his debt.

This led to a confrontation between the duo. Gopikrishna, who was in the auto, started abusing and kicking Govardhini. She immediately Dialled 100 and informed the police. After reaching the spot, they arrested Gopikrishna on a complaint filed by her and rushed her to Mangalagiri Government Hospital for treatment.