Cabinet nod to build 4,800 additional classrooms in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State cabinet has given its nod to construct 4,800 additional classrooms this year as part of the government’s efforts to boost infrastructure in education sector. The Cabinet, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also took key decisions regarding regularisation of encroached government lands, taking private lands for government buildings and others.

Briefing about the cabinet decisions to the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said a survey of primary schools in the State revealed that students of class 1 to 5 were made to sit in a single classroom and were taught by one or two teachers, who need to cover at least 15 subjects. The survey also revealed that class 3 students studying in government schools were not in a position to answer questions related to class 2. “Only 22% of class 3 students were able to read class 2 textbooks,’’ he said.

Stating that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government brought in revolutionary changes in the education sector in the State by taking up Nadu-Nedu and other development initiatives, Nani said it wants to provide quality education to students enable them get good jobs. The Andhra Pradesh government is the only one in the country which is providing bilingual textbooks to students and as per the New Education Policy, Telugu will be taught as a compulsory subject in all the classes in government schools, Perni said.

Not a single teacher will be removed from service with the implementation of New Education Policy, he said.On other decisions, he said encroachments on government lands where there are no legal complications will be regularised. “The encroachments on 300 square yards of government lands will be regularised. The lands which were identified as encroached by October 15, 2019, will only be regularised. However, the encroached lands which fall under the master, zonal and road development plans will not be regularised,” the minister explained.

It was also decided to amend the AP Assigned Land (Prevention of Transfer) Act to bring down the tenure for sale of assigned land or house constructed on assigned land from the present 20 to 10 years.It was proposed to take lands from private persons to construct RBKs, YSR Health Clinics etc., and give them alternative land pattas within 90 days, the minister said.

