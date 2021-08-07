STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLAs to frequent village, ward secretariats 

The Cabinet had also decided to shift the Lokayuktha and State Human Rights Commission from Hyderabad to Kurnool.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel guarding the Assembly gate at Velagapudi in Guntur district I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All elected representatives should compulsorily visit a secretariat three times a week to ensure the effective functioning of village and ward secretariats, the State Cabinet decided on Friday.The representatives should spend time in the secretariats from morning to evening, and receive petitions from the general public and look into their grievances. In all, a MLA has to visit a secretariat 12 times a month.

Besides MLAs, the ministers should also visit two secretariats as per their convenience in a month. If possible, they may visit a secretariat 12 times. The Cabinet also gave its nod to present YSR Lifetime Achievement awards on August 13. It also approved to disburse Rs 24,000 financial assistance each for weavers under the Netanna Nestham scheme on August 10. 

Similarly, payments below Rs 20,000 to AgriGold victims would be made on August 20. As per the information received by the officials by August 5, four lakh people, who have deposited below Rs 20,000 each have applied, and Rs 511 crore has been allocated for making the payments, information and public relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

The Cabinet had also decided to shift the Lokayuktha and State Human Rights Commission from Hyderabad to Kurnool. Meanwhile, briefing the media on the cabinet decisions, Nani, when asked about the controversy over the State finances, said the previous TDP government took loans from various quarters. 

Cabinet decisions

  • Lokayukta office to be relocated to Kurnool from Hyderabad
  • Approval to Techno Economic Feasibility Study report for airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore under PPP
  • Nod to constitute Executive Committee to Dharmik Parishad
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
secretariat State Cabinet Netanna Nestham scheme
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp