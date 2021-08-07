MLAs to frequent village, ward secretariats 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All elected representatives should compulsorily visit a secretariat three times a week to ensure the effective functioning of village and ward secretariats, the State Cabinet decided on Friday.The representatives should spend time in the secretariats from morning to evening, and receive petitions from the general public and look into their grievances. In all, a MLA has to visit a secretariat 12 times a month.

Besides MLAs, the ministers should also visit two secretariats as per their convenience in a month. If possible, they may visit a secretariat 12 times. The Cabinet also gave its nod to present YSR Lifetime Achievement awards on August 13. It also approved to disburse Rs 24,000 financial assistance each for weavers under the Netanna Nestham scheme on August 10.

Similarly, payments below Rs 20,000 to AgriGold victims would be made on August 20. As per the information received by the officials by August 5, four lakh people, who have deposited below Rs 20,000 each have applied, and Rs 511 crore has been allocated for making the payments, information and public relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

The Cabinet had also decided to shift the Lokayuktha and State Human Rights Commission from Hyderabad to Kurnool. Meanwhile, briefing the media on the cabinet decisions, Nani, when asked about the controversy over the State finances, said the previous TDP government took loans from various quarters.

Cabinet decisions