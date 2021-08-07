STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Poor construction caused gate collapse’

All the loans are being diverted to the schemes only to help the ruling YSRC leaders commit unchecked scams, the leader of opposition alleged.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of turning Andhra Pradesh into a ‘debt-ridden’ State by mortgaging the public properties in total violation of rules and laws, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the present regime got massive loans indiscriminately by forming an exclusive corporation with total disrespect for the constitutional provisions. 

All the loans are being diverted to the schemes only to help the ruling YSRC leaders commit unchecked scams, the leader of opposition alleged.Chairing a meeting of party senior leaders and TDLP on Friday, Naidu pointed out that there was no development at all even though the government got huge loans by increasing taxes and fixing metres on agricultural connections. Naidu deplored that the YSR Congress undermined and pushed Polavaram into crisis. 

“The ruling party leaders boasted of the Pulichintala project as a dream that was fulfilled during the YSR rule. Now, the substandard construction works resulted in the crest gate getting washed away in the floods,” he observed.He charged that Jagan’s weaknesses were responsible for the undisputed AP irrigation projects to go into the Central gazette notification. The CM miserably failed to protect the rights granted to Andhra Pradesh by the Bachawat Tribunal regarding the Godavari and Krishna river waters, he said.

