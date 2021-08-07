State reports 2,209 fresh Covid cases, 22 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 2,209 fresh infections from over 81,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours, ending Friday 9 am. Positivity rate in the State on Friday was at 2.7 per cent as against 2.6 per cent on Thursday. The overall infections have crossed 19.78 lakh from over 2.50 crore samples tested so far. East Godavari reported the highest of 438 new infections followed by Chittoor with 382 taking the overall infections in the district to more than 2.33 lakh.

The number of fresh cases reported was higher than the number of recoveries for the second consecutive day. A total of 1,896 patients recovered from the virus with recovery rate at 98.2 per cent. East Godavari district continues to account for highest number of active cases (3,360). Meanwhile, 22 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 13,490. Krishna district reported the highest of six fatalities followed by Guntur (4), Chittoor (3) and two each in Anantapur and Prakasam, and one each in East Godavari, Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizag and West Godavari districts.