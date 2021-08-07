Pulichintala project: Stop-lock gate after water level reaches 38 m

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Works pertaining to the installation of a stop-lock arrangement at the Pulichintala project will commence as soon as the water level at the project decreases to 38 metres. On Friday evening, the water level stood at 41 metres.Using a heavy crane, iron plates will be inserted into the groves at sluice number 16, where a flood gate washed away. The water level is being brought below 10 TMC in order to facilitate the installation of the stop-lock arrangements.

Pulichintala Project gate collapse incident came up for discussion during the cabinet meeting on Friday and an in-depth inquiry into the incident was ordered.“In the preliminary report from the project engineers, it was explained that mechanical failure in the axle system of the radial gate at the time of opening the gate to let out the heavy flood discharge led to the gate collapse,” Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatarmaiah told the media during the briefing of cabinet decisions.

He said the gate was installed in 2013-14 and only during the last two years, the Pulichintala project was being operated at the full reservoir level.The CM also directed an experts’ committee to study the possibility of replacing the existing radial gates, which are being operated using electric motors, with the latest hydraulic systems.

“Taking stock of the situation, the CM asked the water resources department officials not to release the water from the project at 6 lakh cusecs, as the increasing flood downstream would inundate farms. He does not want the farmers to suffer any losses, as it has already been two months since Kharif has commenced. When officials said it would delay the installation of the stop lock gate, he said a bit more delay will not matter when the interest of several is at stake. Hence, the flood is being regulated to ensure it does not inundate farms,” the minister explained and added with steady inflows from Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala is likely to have water at FRL at the earliest.

Pulichintala project senior engineer Ramesh Babu said the water level has to be decreased to 37 metres. “Only at that point the stop lock gate fitting works can start. It takes 10-15 hours to fit the gate, ” he explained. A team of thirty people, including engineers and supervisors from BECOM construction company, is striving to install the stop-lock gate. These people have worked at Polavaram project

Meanwhile, the first flood warning was issued at Prakasam barrage, where by afternoon flood discharge level reached 4.5 lakh cusecs. Several colonies in low-lying areas downstream of the barrage were inundated.At 6 pm, the outflow at the barrage was 4.57 lakh cusecs. All the 70 gates of the barrage were lifted to let out the surplus water.

As the flood water entered their houses, people in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Tarakarama Nagar, Ranigari Thota and other areas in Krishna Lanka of Vijayawada city were seen moving their household articles to higher and drier places.While some moved to relief camps set up at IGMC stadium and two other places in the city, several others refused to leave their houses. The Krishna district administration has moved people from villages downstream of Praksam barrage and is closely monitoring the situation.

‘Mechanical failure’