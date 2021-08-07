STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension prevails at Guntur govt hospital

However, the deceased’s family members said that the police tortured and beat him to death.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension erupted at Guntur GGH as family members of the boy, who attempted suicide when caught by the police while smuggling liquor from Telangana, died on Thursday night. The excise police had nabbed a few teenagers trying to smuggle 10 cases of liquor. While they were being shifted to the police station, some of them tried to escape by attacking the policemen. One of them, Aleesha, attempted suicide by consuming insecticide and was admitted to the GGH where he died while undergoing treatment, Gurazala Excise SI Mohan said.

However, the deceased’s family members said that the police tortured and beat him to death. They staged protests at the GGH mortuary against the police and demanded justice. TDP leaders visited the family members and joined them in the protests. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the act and demanded the government to announce Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the deceased’s family members. 

