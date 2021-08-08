IAS officer dons farmer’s role to hold inspections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints from a section of farmers over irregularities in pricing of fertilisers like urea and DAP (diammonium Phosphate), Vijayawada Sub-Collector G Surya Sai Praveen Chand donned the attire of a farmer and made surprise checks against fertiliser shops in Kaikaluru and Mudinepalli mandals under Gudivada division.

During his surprise checks, the sub-collector asked for DAP at Vasavi Fertilizers in Kaikaluru. The shopkeeper responded that they were not selling DAP. With this, the sub-collector proceeded to another fertilizer shop and found Urea being sold at Rs 280 and DAP at Rs 1250.

Also, the sub-collector observed that transactions were being carried with the shopkeeper writing the receipt on plain white paper, rather than using a printed receipt with a stamp. It was also observed that the customers were being asked to go to the godown to collect the fertiliser of their choice.

Speaking to TNIE, Praveen Chand said during the surprise checks two shops were seized and cases have been registered against them. Further, the sub-collector said: “While the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of urea has been fixed at Rs 266.50, the fertiliser shops are selling the same at Rs 280. Also, DAP, which is priced at Rs 1,200 is being sold at Rs 1,250 which is higher than the rates fixed by the Government.”

Praveen added that similar checks will be conducted in the future to prevent further irregularities and benefit the farmers.