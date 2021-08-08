Kidnapped Tirupati infant reunited with parents after four days, woman held

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Police have reunited a 4-month-old infant, who was abducted from Alipiri link bus stand in the temple town on August 2, with his parents after nabbing the abductor.

The police said Gangulamma and her husband Veerabhadraiah hailing from Rompicherla do menial jobs in the temple town for a living and take shelter at the bus stand. Asha, a destitute who ekes out a living by seeking alms, also takes shelter at the bus stand. The couple is familiar with her as they live in the same place.

Gangulamma handed over her infant son to Asha and went to take a bath at the common bathroom complex in the bus stand. Asha had left with the infant by that time Gangulamma returned.

Gangulamma immediately alerted Veerabhadraiah and the couple searched the bus stand premises and its surrounding areas for Asha and the infant. As they could not find Asha or the infant, the couple lodged a missing complaint with the police.

“After examining the footage of CCTV cameras on the bus stand premises, we came to a conclusion that Asha abducted the infant. Special police teams were constituted to nab the accused.

Asha was apprehended at Tirupati railway station and the infant was rescued,’’ Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said, after reuniting the infant with his parents on Saturday.

PLAN TO STEP UP VIGIL

Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said an action plan would be evolved to step up surveillance at public places in the temple town to maintain law and order effectively, as huge floating population gives scope for crimes.