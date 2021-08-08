STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizagite proves age no barrier for pursuing education

After almost two decades and having two children since her graduation, 44-year-old Prerana Baid came out with flying colours in MBA and a certificate course offered by IIM-Visakhapatnam.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  A Vizagite has proved age and gender are not barriers to pursue academic goals. 44-year-old Prerana Baid has not only proved her mettle but came out with flying colours in MBA and a certificate course offered by IIM-Visakhapatnam.

She has bagged gold medals in both certificate courses and MBA, though she took up the challenge to realise her dream to pursue PG course 22 years after graduating in BBA.

Prerana told TNIE she hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan and has been staying in Vizag since her marriage in 1997. She was in BBA final-year when she got married and shifted to Vizag.  Her dream was to have a crack at IIT and had undergone intensive training from a Chennai-based coaching institution.

Owing to domestic issues, she could not give the IIT entrance exam and later switched over to commerce and did BBA from Rajasthan University. 

Prerana won two gold medals
from IIM-V

Initially, she found it difficult to live in Vizag—language was a barrier—her in-laws who have been staying in the city for several decades spoke Telugu at home, Prerana said. After a while Vizag became very dear to her like Jaipur, she said.

After almost two decades and two children, her husband encouraged her to do PG certification programme in IIM-V. Around the same time IIM-V announced a certification programme for experienced people in 2018. 

But she was doubtful about qualifying the entrance test as Prerana was appearing for an exam after almost two decades. She said all these years she was busy teaching her children and was familiar with the basics.

After the entrance test, there was an interview, which unnerved her. Despite the initial hiccups, she was selected and could get a seat in IIM-V, she said, happily.

After the first semester, she came to grips with the subject. The certification course was over in 2018-19. The IIM-V started a two-year MBA for experienced people in 2019. It was a non-residential programme. She said it was a tough task to play three roles—of a student, housewife and software manager.

“I was preoccupied with academics for three years from 2018 to 2021. My husband was supportive throughout,” she said. “If the institute starts a PhD programme, I will pursue it,” she said. 

Meanwhile, she wants to work in some other company before starting her own company, she said. With family support, women can excel in any field. She was fortunate enough that there were no complaints from family members for almost three years. 

She said stood first in the certificate programme. When the institute gave her a choice to join a two-year MBA programme she opted for it. The quality of education in IIM-V is good and the faculty was helpful and guided her, she said.

Age is not a barrier and one should not think that they are old. If they want to pursue their passion, they should. She said education will help women achieve their goals and become economically independent. 

