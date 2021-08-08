STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will explore possibility of Ponduru cluster: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman visited Ponduru in Srikakulam district, famous for its Khadi.

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Srikakulam’s Ponduru on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Srikakulam’s Ponduru on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre will explore the possibilities of setting up a mega textile cluster in Ponduru and talks will be held with the Textiles Minister for further course of action. She urged the district officials to increase the number of artisans in and around Ponduru area to set up the mega cluster. 

On the eve of the National Handloom Day, Sitharaman visited the Andhra Fine Khadi Karmikabhivrudhi Sangam (AFKKS) at Ponduru along with AP Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishana Das, Finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy and others. 

On the occasion, she laid the foundation stone for the khadi workshed on the AFKKS premises and participated in a plantation programme. The Union Home Minister spent a few minutes with weavers and interacted with artisans about the present state of production, challenges and market potential and marketing strategies. 

Later, she participated in the National Handloom Day celebrations organised at Ponduru market yard. 
Referring to a TDP MP, a State minister and a Union minister from the BJP sharing the dias, she stressed that united efforts by political parties will help in the revival of the khadi industry. 

