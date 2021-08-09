STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: RGUKT varsity to reopen four campuses from August 21 for PUC students

The standard operating procedures are already in place detailing every minute issue relating to the spread of the virus.

Published: 09th August 2021

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) has decided to reopen its four campuses at RK Valley, Nuzvid, Srikakulam and Ongole from August 21, for students enrolled for the pre-university course (PUC-2) admitted in the academic year 2020-21, RGUKT vice-chancellor K Hemachandra Reddy said. He also assured that classes will be conducted in strict adherence to COVID protocol.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Hemachandra Reddy informed that students should report to their respective campuses on August 21 and 22 in batches, as per the schedule that they will receive from their respective management. However, on campus classes will begin from August 23. In the meanwhile, online classes and examinations for other students will continue. 

"Students who have tested positive for the virus in the last one month and those with potential signs of symptoms will not be allowed to enter the campus. Parents are advised to ensure this," he added. 

Elaborating further, the VC said, students will be screened at the entrance gate using a thermal scanner and once again before they enter into their allotted hostel room. Two students will be occupy one room as compared to the earlier situation, when one room used to be shared by four-six students. 

"Any student identified with signs of potential COVID symptoms will be immediately hospitalised and their parents will be informed. Doctors will visit hostels frequently to take care of the students' health issues," he said. 

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, he urged students to maintain social distance, use face masks and follow other protective measures in the canteens and hostels as well. He assured classes will be scheduled at different times to facilitate social distancing during dining.    

