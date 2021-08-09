STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP reports 2,050 new Covid cases

State records 2,458 recoveries & 18 more deaths; EG continues to log highest infections 

Published: 09th August 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:27 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid count in the State has breached the 2,000-mark yet again. After a gap of few days, fresh infections had dropped to less than 2,000 on Saturday but they once again shot past 2,000 on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh also saw more people recover from the virus when compared to new infections.

The State logged 2,050 fresh infections from 85,283 samples tested in the last 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, taking the overall infections past 19.82 lakh. Although a slight decline in the number of cases was observed in East Godavari (EG), when compared to Saturday, the district reported the highest of 375 new infections. Chittoor with 324 new cases is the other district with over 300 infections.While six districts reported less than 100 cases, the lowest number of 23 cases was recorded in Kurnool.

Eight districts reported a surge in cases on Sunday compared to Saturday, leading to a rise in the total tally of new infections. Vizianagaram is the only district with less than one lakh cases and the lowest of 216 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 2,458 were cured from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 19.48 lakh. Total active cases in the state has come down to 19,949. East Godavari (3,395) continues to have the highest active cases. Six districts in the state have less than 750 active cases.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in the past 24 hours came down to 18 from the previous day’s tally of 23. The State has so far reported 13,531 deaths with the highest of 1,767 in Chittoor and lowest of 627 in Kadapa.Five deaths each were reported in Chittoor and Krishna districts, followed by two each in EG and Guntur and one each in Anantapur, Prakasam, Vizag and West Godavari.

