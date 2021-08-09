CBI arrests 2 more for posts against judiciary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI has arrested two more persons in the case related to the alleged derogatory posts on social media platforms against the judges and judiciary, taking the total arrests in the case to five. Four of the accused are under judicial custody while one is in police custody.

The CBI said it has arrested Pattapu Aadarsh and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy as part of their investigation on Saturday and produced them before a court in Guntur on Sunday. The other three arrested earlier are Dhami Reddy Konda Reddy (arrested on July 28), Pamula Sudheer (arrested on July 28) and Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy (on July 9).

“The agency has been monitoring the movements of Rajasekhar Reddy. The moment he landed in India from Kuwait, the officers took him into their custody,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement on Sunday. The CBI had registered a case under Sections 153(A), 504, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000 on November 11 last year against 16 people and took over the investigation into 12 FIRs registered by the Crime Investigation Department (APCID) following High Court orders.

“After registration of the case, the CBI so far traced 13 of the 16 people named in the FIR. Three of them were found to be abroad. The CBI so far examined 11 out of the 13 accused and arrested five of them,” the statement said.