Conduct fever surveys diligently, says Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector J Nivas has directed the municipal corporation staff to conduct fever surveys in a transparent manner across 64 divisions in Vijayawada.Speaking at a meeting to review Covid preparedness, Nivas urged the civic body staff to not show any negligence while conducting the fever survey. He cautioned them about the increase in incidence of Covid cases as well as the spread of the disease if the fever surveys are not conducted diligently.

He advised the municipal staff to identify the people who might have contracted with the virus on time, so that better treatment can be offered to them. In a fever survey conducted in Vijayawada, he said, he was informed there were no suspects in the division, however five persons had tested positive. “Instead of repeating such a situation, civic staff should conduct fever surveys in a transparent manner,” he added.

Nivas said, Vijayawada city has a population of 30 to 40 thousand in each division. “Until last week, up to 700 fever surveys were conducted per day under VMC limits. Currently, thousand daily fever surveys are being done. The number should be increased to 2,000,” he added.