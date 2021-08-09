Families of weavers to get Rs 166 crore financial aid 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 166.14 crore directly into the accounts of 69,225 weaver families on August 10 as part of the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme.The scheme provides financial assistance to weavers to modernise their looms in order to compete with the changing trends in the market and the power looms.

“The State government is moving ahead with the goal of uplifting every handloom worker in the State,” Jagan said. The government has already distributed two tranches of financial assistance under the scheme.

Fulfilling the promise made by Jagan during his 3,648-km padayatra ahead of the 2019 elections, his government is extending financial assistance to the weaver’s families even during the corona pandemic.

After a thorough study of the problems faced by the handloom families, Jagan had decided to find a permanent solution to the weavers’ problems. In the YSRC election manifesto, a financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum to handloom families was promised. In the last two years, Rs 383.99 crore assistance was provided to weaver families. Every eligible family with its own looms is entitled to the aid.