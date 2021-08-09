Four unidentified men attempt to bury baby alive in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, four unidentified persons allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive at Gnanapuram burial ground in the city on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the quartet who came in a car bearing No. AP-31-DF-0741, told the burial ground staff that they brought the baby's body from a private hospital in New Railway Colony in the city to bury it.

When the staff opened the plastic cover in which the body was kept, they saw some movement and heard the baby crying. The quartet fled when they were confronted by the staff. Later, the baby was shifted to the hospital mentioned by the quartet. Burial ground incharge Prasanna Kumar lodged a complaint with Kancharapalem police in this regard. A case was registered.

The infant is said to be undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. Having learnt about the incident, Urban ACP Ramana Kumar and DCP Satyanarayana, along with the fourth town CI, visited the hospital on Sunday and enquired about the newborn. The police are on the look out for the quartet.