STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four unidentified men attempt to bury baby alive in Visakhapatnam

In a shocking incident, four unidentified persons allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive at Gnanapuram burial ground in the city on Saturday evening.

Published: 09th August 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, four unidentified persons allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive at Gnanapuram burial ground in the city on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the quartet who came in a car bearing No. AP-31-DF-0741, told the burial ground staff that they brought the baby's body from a private hospital in New Railway Colony in the city to bury it. 

When the staff opened the plastic cover in which the body was kept, they saw some movement and heard the baby crying. The quartet fled when they were confronted by the staff. Later, the baby was shifted to the hospital mentioned by the quartet. Burial ground incharge Prasanna Kumar lodged a complaint with Kancharapalem police in this regard. A case was registered. 

The infant is said to be undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. Having learnt about the incident, Urban ACP Ramana Kumar and DCP Satyanarayana, along with the fourth town CI, visited the hospital on Sunday and enquired about the newborn. The police are on the look out for the quartet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam burial Visakhapatnam babu burial
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp