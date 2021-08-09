STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

KRMB seeks 3 weeks to file RLS inspection report

The board has sought more time following the objection raised by AP government against an official hailing from Telangana being a part of the inspection committee.

Published: 09th August 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:    The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is said to have submitted an interim report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which will continue hearing the arguments on Monday on the contempt petition filed by a petitioner and the Telangana government against Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS), seeking three more weeks for furnishing the final report.

Ahead of the hearing, the AP government has also filed an affidavit stating that it has not violated the earlier order of the tribunal that there was no concrete works taken up and hence requested that the c ont empt petition be quashed.

The board has sought more time following the objection raised by AP government against an official hailing from Telangana being a part of the inspection committee. The KRMB informed the southern zone bench of the green panel that it “will see that no officer from either state will be included in the committee”.

While the board had requested for more time, the tribunal said, “If the final report could not be prepared by the KRMB, then they are directed to file at least an interim report about the things or nature of the work done by the project proponent and the site observed by them at the time of inspection on the next hearing date (August 9).”

Since the board did not take up any inspection, it informed in the interim report that it has asked the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to nominate an official in place of the official against whom the AP raised apprehensions.

The AP government, represented by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, has also submitted an affidavit to the tribunal stating that no concrete works were taken up and that there was no violation of the NGT order. The state submitted that the revised detailed project report of RLS was submitted to the KRMB and Central Water Commission. An application for environmental clearance has also been filed with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the state is in the process of clearing the queries raised by the ministry, the CS added. The state also said foundation works for studying the nature of soil and other details necessary for planning were initiated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp