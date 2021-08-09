KRMB seeks 3 weeks to file RLS inspection report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is said to have submitted an interim report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which will continue hearing the arguments on Monday on the contempt petition filed by a petitioner and the Telangana government against Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS), seeking three more weeks for furnishing the final report.

Ahead of the hearing, the AP government has also filed an affidavit stating that it has not violated the earlier order of the tribunal that there was no concrete works taken up and hence requested that the c ont empt petition be quashed.

The board has sought more time following the objection raised by AP government against an official hailing from Telangana being a part of the inspection committee. The KRMB informed the southern zone bench of the green panel that it “will see that no officer from either state will be included in the committee”.

While the board had requested for more time, the tribunal said, “If the final report could not be prepared by the KRMB, then they are directed to file at least an interim report about the things or nature of the work done by the project proponent and the site observed by them at the time of inspection on the next hearing date (August 9).”

Since the board did not take up any inspection, it informed in the interim report that it has asked the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to nominate an official in place of the official against whom the AP raised apprehensions.

The AP government, represented by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, has also submitted an affidavit to the tribunal stating that no concrete works were taken up and that there was no violation of the NGT order. The state submitted that the revised detailed project report of RLS was submitted to the KRMB and Central Water Commission. An application for environmental clearance has also been filed with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the state is in the process of clearing the queries raised by the ministry, the CS added. The state also said foundation works for studying the nature of soil and other details necessary for planning were initiated.