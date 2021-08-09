Police prevent Amaravati JAC rally

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The capital region witnessed tense moments on Sunday as Amaravathi Parirakshana Porata Samithi (JAC) defied police orders and tried to take out a rally, Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam, coinciding with the 600th day of the Amaravathi Movement.

Police deployed around 3,000 personnel in 29 villages to prevent the rally. Check-posts and barricades were erected at several places, and only local residents with valid identity cards were allowed into the villages. Vehicles ferrying journalists were stopped at Pedaparimi.

The protesters, including farmers and women, got into altercations with police for preventing them from taking out the rally. Police detained several TDP workers, JAC leaders and other protesters, and shifted them to he Chebrolu police station.

As many as 13 DSPs, 45 CIs, and 91 SIs led the police personnel. Guntur Range DIG Trivikrama Varma, Rural SP Vishal Gunni, and Urban SP oversaw the security arrangements.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders condemned the police action and accused the government of trying to kill Amaravathi out of political vendetta against the TDP. BJP leader Lanka Dinakar expressed solidarity with the Amaravati agitation and questioned the police action.

Kannababu accuses Naidu of enacting drama

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of enacting a big drama in Amaravati. The minister said the police have blocked the farmers and women who were preparing to go to the High Court as the Centre has issued guidelines to deny permission for rallies and questioned who will be held responsible if anything happens at the High Court