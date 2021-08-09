STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police prevent Amaravati JAC rally

The protesters, including farmers and women, got into altercations with police for preventing them from taking out the rally.

Published: 09th August 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain capital region farmers as they try to take out a rally to the High Court on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The capital region witnessed tense moments on Sunday as Amaravathi Parirakshana Porata Samithi (JAC) defied police orders and tried to take out a rally, Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam, coinciding with the 600th day of the Amaravathi Movement.

Police deployed around 3,000 personnel in 29 villages to prevent the rally. Check-posts and barricades were erected at several places, and only local residents with valid identity cards were allowed into the villages. Vehicles ferrying journalists were stopped at Pedaparimi.

The protesters, including farmers and women, got into altercations with police for preventing them from taking out the rally. Police detained several TDP workers, JAC leaders and other protesters, and shifted them to he Chebrolu police station.

As many as 13 DSPs, 45 CIs, and 91 SIs led the police personnel. Guntur Range DIG Trivikrama Varma, Rural SP Vishal Gunni, and Urban SP oversaw the security arrangements.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders condemned the police action and accused the government of trying to kill Amaravathi out of political vendetta against the TDP. BJP leader Lanka Dinakar expressed solidarity with the Amaravati agitation and questioned the police action.

Kannababu accuses Naidu of enacting drama
Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of enacting a big drama in Amaravati. The minister said the police have blocked the farmers and women who were preparing to go to the High Court as the Centre has issued guidelines to deny permission for rallies and questioned who will be held responsible if anything happens at the High Court

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp