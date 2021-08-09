RTC to issue student passes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With schools set to reopen on August 16, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Krishna region, has decided to issue bus passes for students from Monday. APSRTC (Krishna) regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said, students can apply for new bus passes only at Pandit Nehru Bus Station. While bus pass renewals will be done at Auto Nagar, Kankipadu and Ibrahimpatnam. New bus passes will be issued at Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Tiruvuru, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid, Gannavaram and Vuyyuru in Krishna district, he added. Free bus passes will be given to boys below 12 (Class 7) and girls under 18 (Class 10). Students also can download the application forms from www.apsrtcpass.in.