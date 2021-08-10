India International Mega Trade Fair registers 2.5L footfall
The curtains to the India International Mega Trade Fair came down on Monday after recording an amazing response and great sales figures.
VISAKHAPATNAM: The curtains to the India International Mega Trade Fair came down on Monday after recording an amazing response and great sales figures. Speaking to TNIE, consultant (liaison & marketing) at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Utpal Roy said, as per the official numbers, close to 2,50,000 people visited the fair over the five-day period. “We are very happy with the response from the citizens of Visakhapatnam,” he exclaimed.
While weekends saw most rush, on Monday too there were many people making last-minute purchases. “This is the second time I am visiting the exhibition. I came back to buy more sarees and some food items as well,” said Arshi Naik, one of the visitors on Monday. “I grabbed a lot of good deals today,” she added.