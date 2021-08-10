India International Mega Trade Fair registers 2.5L footfall

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The curtains to the India International Mega Trade Fair came down on Monday after recording an amazing response and great sales figures. Speaking to TNIE, consultant (liaison & marketing) at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Utpal Roy said, as per the official numbers, close to 2,50,000 people visited the fair over the five-day period. “We are very happy with the response from the citizens of Visakhapatnam,” he exclaimed.

While weekends saw most rush, on Monday too there were many people making last-minute purchases. “This is the second time I am visiting the exhibition. I came back to buy more sarees and some food items as well,” said Arshi Naik, one of the visitors on Monday. “I grabbed a lot of good deals today,” she added.